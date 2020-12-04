Hampton Chief of Police dies in evening car accident

Chief Terry Engle succumbed to injuries he sustained in a car crash Saturday, April 11.

HAMPTON, Ill. — Area law enforcement and residents are mourning the loss of Hampton Chief of Police Terry Engle after he died due to injuries he sustained in a car accident in the evening of Saturday, April 11th.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the identity of the crash victim to be the 57-year-old Terry Engle on Easter Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say that he was travelling north on IL 84 northbound at 180th Street North at just before 7 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree.