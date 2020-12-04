Hampton Chief of Police dies in crash

Chief Terry Engle succumbed to injuries he sustained in a car crash Saturday, April 11.

HAMPTON, Ill. — Area law enforcement and residents are mourning the loss of Hampton Chief of Police Terry Engle after he died due to injuries he sustained in a car crash in the evening of Saturday, April 11th.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the identity of the crash victim to be the 57-year-old Terry Engle on Easter Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say that he was travelling north on IL 84 northbound at 180th Street North responding to call for help at just before 7 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. There, he succumbed to his wounds.