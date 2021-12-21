Habitat for Humanity's plan to buy land in Rock Island on hold

Habitat for Humanity of the Quad Cities waits for funding from the city of Rock Island before moving forward on buying land.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Habitat for Humanity of the Quad Cities removed their approval to acquire eight new lots of land in Rock Island from the city council agenda just hours before the meeting on Monday.

"The city contacted me because they had vacant lots in Rock Island that they were not making use of in any way," said Kristi Crafton, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the Quad Cities. " They asked us whether we'd be interested in taking them because they're near other lots that we already own."

Crafton says the long-term financial commitment and lack of financial backing for the city are why they're hesitant to buy more land.

"There's still a lot of money we have to raise. And so if a city can help us at all, by using different fund pools that they have, it just really helps us," said Crafton.

The organization already has 20 lots in Rock Island that haven't been built on yet. Habitat hasn't built a house in the city since 2019, and some lots have been on hold for over ten years.

"I don't know if we want to invest $5,400 a year until we're ready to build. And if we're not ready to build yet, we may choose to wait," said Crafton.

She says building appropriate-cost housing for the community is essential right now.

"We're in a crisis. Affordable homes, whether a single residence or rental, it is out of most people's means," said Crafton.

The organization has progressed with the twenty other lots dispersed throughout the Quad Cities. It has been able to build on them with the help of the local government's financial assistance.

Habitat for Humanity has five houses under construction in Davenport scheduled for completion next spring.

"My dream is to do what we're doing on 6th Street in Davenport. To build in mass there and lift that neighborhood and make it attractive, have proud stakeholders in our community," said Crafton.