Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities celebrates 30 years

By the end of 2023, Habitat for Humanity will have built 134 homes in the Quad Cities.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity is celebrating a milestone of 30 years of impact in the Quad Cities.

By the end of 2023, Habitat will have built and dedicated 134 affordable homes since it was founded in the Quad Cities in 1993. Nine of those homes will be dedicated this year. In addition, the organization has completed over 70 home repairs, built more than 60 accessibility ramps and has worked for seven years on revitalizing the Floreciente neighborhood in Moline.

Richard Miller is one of the four original founders of Habitat in the Quad Cities.

"I worked at Oscar Meyers, and I retired in September of 1992," Miller said. "September of '92, they had Hurricane Andrew in Florida. My minister at Asbury United Methodist Church thought we ought to try and help them out a little bit. So about 150 of us in the Quad Cities went down there and we had such a good time, we came back and organized Habitat."

Over the past 30 years, he said he's enjoyed seeing how many people the organization has helped.

"The best memories are working with volunteers and seeing the happy faces on the families," Miller said. "Just gives me a warm feeling. You know, a lot of times people need just a little bit of help (in the) right direction."

One of the people Habitat has helped is Nancy Trice. She broke ground on her new home last September. Her home's dedication ceremony is scheduled for June 10.

"I'm a homeowner now. Actually, officially 127," Trice said. "I've always known about Habitat and I just knew it was a good program. It's something that I could afford that I could do on my own, but I didn't realize this is the neatest thing ever. I mean, the whole organization is, it's pretty cool."

Executive Director Tom Fisher-King emphasized the important role Habitat plays in turning what he called "career renters" into homeowners.

"Habitat is important for housing," he said. "Housing provides safety and stability for our families. More importantly, our families have a place to call home. We're in an affordable housing crisis in the Quad Cities right now. And so we are doing our part to help that, helping our families have a safe and stable place to live."

Later this summer, Habitat plans to unveil its new neighborhood project.

Fisher-King said the goal for the next 30 years is to more than double the 134 houses its built.