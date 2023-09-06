Habitat for Humanity QC launches new repair program thanks to John Deere Foundation grant

The grant will help launch a program for new Habitat homes and repairs to homes in the Central City neighborhood in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities received a $1 million grant from the John Deere Foundation to launch a new repair program and build more homes, according to a release sent on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The John Deere Foundation's grant is the largest commitment the nonprofit has received in its history.

The grant is designed to be spread out over four years. Around $160,000 is needed to build a new house, with the other $90,000 per year going to repairs to homes in the Central City neighborhood in Davenport.

The Central City repairs allowed include:

Exterior repairs (porches, minor carpentry, limited roofs and siding)

Critical home repairs (minor electrical and minor plumbing)

Weatherization (windows, gutters, doors, storm doors)

Life safety (smoke alarms and fire extinguishers)

Accessibility (ramps, grab bars, railings and steps, limited flatwork, limited bathroom modifications)

The program will not cover major renovations, foundations, or HVAC work.

Central City is defined as the area between the borders of W. Locust Street to the north, 4th Street to the south, Harrison Street to the east, and Division Street to the west.

Eligible households within that designated area must be up to 80% of the area median income based on 2023 HUD guidelines. Homeowners will be responsible for paying a sliding scale fee based on the household income. Habitat also requires "sweat equity," where the homeowners help with the physical labor of the job.

Applications for the Central City Repair Program are available Wednesday, Sept. 6. The applications can also be obtained from the Habitat office at 3625 Mississippi Ave. in Davenport during normal business hours or by calling 563-359-9066.

“A safe, secure, and affordable home dramatically increases the likelihood that a family will become economically self-sufficient, pursue more rewarding education and careers, and live healthier lives,” Nate Clark, global director of corporate social responsibility and president of the John Deere Foundation, said. “The John Deere Foundation and John Deere employee volunteers are committed to working alongside Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities to ensure that every family in our home community has the dignity of a home to call their own.”