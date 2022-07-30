Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 3 new homes in Davenport

Habitat for Humanity has completed 125 home construction projects in the Quad Cities since it was founded in 1993.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities hosted its second-ever triple groundbreaking Saturday, July 30. Families, friends, sponsors and volunteers gathered for the event in the 600 block of East 6th Street in Davenport.

Three families stomped a gold shovel in the dirt at the future spot of their new home. The homes will be No. 128, 129 and 130 for the organization.

Each family must accumulate 250 hours of work for Habitat for Humanity in order to become a homeowner. Together, the three families have worked about 1,000 hours in sweat equity. Sweat equity can be accumulated by building other homes, as well as their own, and working at Habitat ReStore.

It was this time last year when Sarah Ross began working toward her own home. After helping build for other families, she's excited to begin working on hers. She's also looking forward to giving her four kids a bigger area to grow in.

"More space definitely for the kids and a yard for them to play in," Ross said. "Where I'm at now doesn't really have a big yard. So definitely space for the four."

Each home costs around $148,000 to build. Once they're built, each family will purchase the homes from Habitat with affordable monthly payments on a zero-interest mortgage.