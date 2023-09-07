Interested in owning a home through Habitat for Humanity? Here's how!

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will be hosting two informational sessions in-person and virtually this week for potential homeowners.

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is holding informational meetings this week for people interested in owning a home through their affordable homeownership program.

Habitat builds modest homes and sells them to partnering families for a low down payment, zero-interest mortgage, and affordable monthly payments based on the family's income.

The families are picked for ownership based on three criteria:

Need for safe affordable housing

Ability to pay the mortgage

Willingness to partner with Habitat

The programs take an average of one to three years to complete, which includes working with a mentor, taking homeownership preparation classes, and completing "sweat equity" hours each month. Sweat equity hours are earned by helping at the ReStore (Habitat's resale shop), helping in the office, and working on construction projects, including the partner family’s own home build.

This week's meeting will be held both virtually on Zoom and in-person at the Habitat office located at 3625 Mississippi Avenue in Davenport. The meetings will be Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m.

Those interested in attending must RSVP through the website by clicking here or call the office (563-359-9066) to RSVP for in-person attendance. The meetings will provide more detailed information into the program, and allow time to ask questions and speak with staff.