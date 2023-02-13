Gun enthusiasts up in arms over Illinois firearms ban

More than 2,000 people are suing Illinois saying the law is unconstitutional. While the courts process the lawsuits, the ban still applies to everyone else.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Frustration and confusion brewed at the Quad Cities Gun Show in Rock Island. Gun enthusiasts packed the QCCA Expo Center to purchase firearms and accessories. Some say that the new Illinois firearms ban signed into law on January 10th by Governor J.B. Pritzker is unconstitutional.

"It's just, it's ridiculous that they can tell you what to buy and when not to buy when you know, other states are just fine with it," gun show promoter Chad Kinsey said.

Some gun enthusiasts think there are better ways to stop mass shootings than taking firearms away.

"To me, they need to look after the the mental health of the people before that ever starts," gun owner David Donaldson said. "Yes, they killed those people with guns, but it takes somebody to pull the trigger."

Everybody that News 8's Joe McCoy talked to said they wanted more clarity on the laws and that there was confusion on what items were included in the ban.

"You read one section law, which we've done quite a bit, and you think it figured out. Then you read the next section, and it contradicts some of the other parts," James Larson, co-owner of JW Shooting Parlor, said.

These laws have put sellers in a bind, with some saying they are considering either moving out of Illinois or just quitting the gun selling business as a whole because they can no longer make a living.

Attendees say the law is also making it difficult and almost dangerous to run gun shows like this one. Chad says he is worried about vendors selling products that are now illegal, and that he has to try and make sure that everybody is doing the right thing.