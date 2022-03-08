QC leaders celebrate growth, future of downtown Bettendorf

Officials said eight new businesses have been added in the past year and work is underway to build the new Urban Park under the I-74 bridge.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Quad Cities leaders are celebrating new and upcoming developments in downtown Bettendorf.

The Quad Cities Chamber and Downtown Bettendorf Organization announced that the area has continued to see growth over the past year, from the new Interstate 74 bridge and walkway to the completion of the TBK Bank building.

Officials said roughly $277,000 has gone into improvements, in addition to eight new businesses. Construction of what's called "Urban Park" is also underway.

"That's going to create connectivity between the west and east sides of our downtown, as well as connectivity to the north side of downtown, which is the neighborhoods. This will be a great opportunity for people to walk downtown on a well-lit, safe path through the Urban Park," Downtown Bettendorf Organization Executive Director Ryan Jantzi said.

The park will be under the I-74 bridge, with a walking trail and connection to the bridge pedestrian path. It's expected to be completed by summer 2023.