Grow Clinton releasing survey to assess childcare needs in the community

The survey is available for parents in Clinton and Camanche through Oct. 31.

CLINTON, Iowa — Many families are struggling with ongoing issues of finding childcare — and Clinton County is no exception. According to Grow Clinton, the area is a designated childcare desert, meaning that there are more than three times as many children in need of childcare than places to bring them.

That's why Grow Clinton is partnering with First Children's Finance for a study examining the need for childcare in Clinton and Camanche. The study will examine the current supply of childcare, what families need in the service, how a lack of childcare impacts area employers and more.

"As employers seek skilled individuals to help in a company's growth and future success, we must uncover any impediment preventing someone from accepting a position. Whether you are a parent, care provider, or an employer, your opinion will help guide our continued efforts to promote a healthy and sustainable quality of life," Andy Sokolovich, president and CEO of Grow Clinton, said.

To help with this study, officials are asking for parents in Clinton and Camanche to fill out a brief survey about their use of childcare. The survey's authors estimate it will take between 10 and 15 minutes to complete. The survey will be accessible through Oct. 31 and can be found here.

The survey is open to those actively using or planning to use childcare services in the county, including parents planning to have or adopt a child within the next five years.