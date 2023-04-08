Graham Health System closing gap of medical needs in Galesburg with ground breaking of new clinic

Two clinics have been opened by Graham Health System since last year.

GALESBURG, Ill. — On Friday, Graham Health broke ground on a new clinic that they will open in Galesburg.

Graham Health System CEO and President Bob Senneff says the group has opened two clinics in the past year in hopes to fill the gap the city has seen since the closure of the Cottage Hospital.

"There was a tremendous number of people that were left undoctored or without a provider," Senneff said. "We wanted to be able to provide the services people have been missing."

Since the opening of the two clinics, they have worked with nearly 5,000 patients from 120 different zip codes.

To keep up with the demand, Senneff says a third clinic is needed.

"The goal with these clinics is that people don't have to travel to Peoria or the Quad Cities for medical attention," Senneff added. "This new building will offer primary care and multiple specialty practices."

Michelle Daly, Graham Health System vice president of clinical operations, says the current buildings will be some change once the new one opens.

"We'll be able to transition therapy rehab services into one of our buildings," Daly said. "We definitely know that there's a need in the community with the closing of Cottage, and many patients needed additional service and care. We've been able to provide those services and we will continue to do what we can for the community."

Daly added, "The new building is going to have family practice. It will also have diabetic management, OBGYN, podiatry, urology, dermatology and we will also have an imaging center out here."

The new medical center is expected to open next summer.