Ground broken on new Unitypoint rehab center in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — Construction has begun on a a new Unitypoint Health facility dedicated to rehabilitation and therapy as of Monday, June 7.

After a 10:30 a.m. commemorative ceremony, crews have broke ground near the existing Unitypoint Health - Trinity campus in Moline for a new center, which is planned to be named The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute.

The new hospital building will have 40 rooms where patients, primarily people recovering from major surgeries, orthopedic conditions, and other issues such as strokes, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, engage in physical therapy and rehabilitative services.

Patients staying at the building would expect three hours of intensive therapy for five days each week, frequent physician visits, and 24-hour nursing care.

The hospital is also being designed with amenities and patient need fulfillment in mind, and will feature a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation tech, daily living suite, therapy courtyard, dining room, in-house pharmacy, and more.