Grilling for Charity fundraiser returns to Eldridge

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — An annual tradition is heading back to Eldridge, and it's one that has members of the community getting ready to fire up their grills.

First Central State Bank's Grilling for Charity fundraiser is returning for another year. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 at the bank's Eldridge branch, located at 500 E. LeClaire Rd.

The fundraiser has been a local tradition since 2010. Officials with First Central State Bank said that the 2022 event raised more than $20,000.

The menu will include pork chops, chips, a drink, and a dessert in exchange for a donation. All proceeds will go to the North Scott Food Pantry.