Silver-haired seniors go for gold in Spartan race

PRINCETON, Illinois — After months of training, the residents at the Greenfield Retirement Home participated in a contest of speed and determination: the Senior Spartan.
The Princeton, Illinois, retirement home held the 10-obstacle race for its residents on Friday, Sept. 17.
The idea of a Spartan competition first came about when residents at the home learned one of their administrators participated in Spartan races, and they were eager to try something similar. Sixteen weeks of training later, the seniors got to participate in a race of their own.