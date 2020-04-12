Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry create initiative to thank healthcare workers and support small businesses

About 500 healthcare workers at UnityPoint Health Trinity have received $25 'chamber dollars' to be spent at local businesses.

A new city initiative is a way to give thanks. The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry is introducing its Chamber Dollars program.

"We thought it was important to give some words of encouragement to our healthcare workers," President & CEO Erik Reader says. "It's a check. It can be used at all of our Chamber members in Muscatine and greater Muscatine area."

Reader says the program is a win-win.

"With the businesses, they've been on the other side of the pandemic, (facing) everything that's been going on for the past sev month's," he says. "(This is) to give them a little pick-me-up that is beneficial for them."

So far, the Chamber has raised about $12,500, with several local businesses and community partners like Kent Corporation making generous contributions.

"The healthcare workers in particular are going above and beyond for the care of Muscatine residents," Kent Corporation Company Spokesperson Carol Reynolds says. "So we were looking for a way to really thank and encourage them."

About 500 healthcare workers at UnityPoint Health Trinity in Muscatine have gotten a gift of $25 Chamber Dollars.

"In the first run, we wanted to give thanks now," Reader says. "We have $25 for the employees now, so whether it's for lunch or going on a shopping trip, it's just a quick 'Thank You' to them."