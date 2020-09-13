East Moline section of Great River Trail closing until mid-October

The Army Corps of Engineers is closing part of the trail on Monday to make repairs to a nearby levee.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A portion of the Great River Trail in East Moline is being closed down for about a month to facilitate repairs to a nearby structure.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is closing the about 1.5 mile section of trail between 7th Street and Campbells Island Causeway on Monday, September 14, weather permitting, to begin repairs on East Moline's Mississippi River Levee.

Construction is estimated to last about one month, with a expected completion period of mid-October.

Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to watch for trail closure signs and steer clear of the construction zone.