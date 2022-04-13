Crowd of protesters gathers outside of GRPD headquarters following release of Patrick Lyoya police shooting video

A large crowd is marching through downtown Grand Rapids holding signs and chanting outside of the police department headquarters.

Community members in Grand Rapids gathered downtown at Rosa Parks Circle after authorities released the video that shows Patrick Lyoya's shooting death.

The group marched downtown to the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters to make their voices heard.

On Wednesday at 3 p.m., the Grand Rapids Police Department shared the footage during a press conference. It showed different angles of the April 4 death of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya, including body camera footage, in-car video, a neighbor's surveillance video and cellphone video.

Lyoya's friend, who was in the passenger's seat at the time the officer arrived, pulled out his cellphone and recorded the incident.

Video from his cell phone shows the struggle up close between the officer and Lyoya.

The officer attempts to use a taser to subdue Lyoya, but Lyoya is shown grabbing the taser as the officer yells at him to let go.

As the officer has Lyoya on his belly and is on top of him still struggling, the officer pulled out his gun and fired into Lyoya's head while he was still kneeling on top of him.

Lyoya was face down on the ground when he was shot.

"I want to tell you from the bottom of my heart, none is us will ever come out here and say we're going to protest and we're going to light stuff on fire, we're going to burn down buildings. Never. Never. Because we want to keep the peace," said Bri Pearson, an activist.

"That's our goal is to keep the peace, to make peace and to make a change."

And this is where the march comes to an end. Protestors say they will be back out tomorrow evening. I’ll be live at 11 breaking down the protest. @wzzm13 https://t.co/KSL9c7lYX9 — Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) April 14, 2022

Crowd stopped to boo after spotting officers in riot gear in this parking garage. pic.twitter.com/R2KOrCPPx1 — Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) April 14, 2022

Riot gear officers came out again briefly, a few things were thrown. Organizers of the protest are now discouraging that. pic.twitter.com/ecnoz6xh6H — Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) April 14, 2022

Full look at the size of the crowd on Fulton now behind GRPD. pic.twitter.com/xseyUMLEFZ — Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) April 13, 2022

After 7 now, crowd has shrunk a little but still a majority remains outside GRPD. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/adl64XXnz9 — Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) April 13, 2022

Dump trucks are lined up along Monroe Center. In previous protests, these have been used to block streets. A group is anticipated to gather downtown sometime soon. #PatrickLyoya @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/59zGoTS3yl — Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) April 13, 2022

