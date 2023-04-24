Disaster proclamation issued for 10 Iowa counties along the Mississippi River

The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to prepare the state's response to the flooding in the 10 counties that border the river.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above first aired April 21, 2023.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 10 Iowa counties bordering the Mississippi River in response to flooding, according to a release from the Governor's Office on Monday.

Reynolds' proclamation issued April 24 allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of flooding in Allamakee, Clayton, Clinton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Jackson, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, and Scott counties.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston has been activated by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) in order to coordinate the state's response.

HSEMD is working with county emergency management, state and federal partners to monitor conditions and provide resources to those communities impacted by flooding.

Iowans who live along the river are encouraged to prepare by having a plan to evacuate if necessary, packing an emergency kit with supplies for several days, keeping an eye on flood forecasts, and following guidance issued by local officials.

For more information about flood safety and preparedness, visit ready.iowa.gov/floods.

A copy of the proclamation can be found here.