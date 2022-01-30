Gov. Pritzker to give State of the State Address Wednesday. Here's what we know

Here's what we know ahead of Wednesday's address at the State Capitol.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — On Wednesday, February 2nd, 2022, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will give his annual State of the State Address from the Illinois Capitol.

It will take place in person at the Illinois State Capitol, Wednesday. 2021's State of the State address was held virtually due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Springfield has not released any indications on what the Governor will touch on for sure. But we can expect Governor J.B. Pritzker to touch on the progress of the long list of infrastructure projects happening across the State of Illinois. We also can expect the Governor to touch on the latest on how Coronavirus is impacting Illinois.

The 2021 State of the State address was held at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield drawing comparisons to the Coronavirus Pandemic to the Spanish Flu of 1918. The fairgrounds were used as a 100-bed emergency make-shift hospital to care for Illinoisans impacted by the Spanish Flu.

In addition to touching on the Coronavirus and comparing it to the Spanish Flu, the Governor spoke on how businesses have been impacted due to the pandemic. Saying, "Businesses built painstakingly over generations have had to shutter their doors."

Governor Pritzker ended the 2021 address by saying, "As long as we need to be strong, we will be. Because that is the State of our State – generous, heroic, and strong, always."