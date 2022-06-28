Gov. Reynolds seeks court action to reinstate Iowa's abortion laws

Reynolds is hoping the Iowa Supreme Court again reviews a case over Iowa's 2020 law that requires a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion is performed.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking Iowa's courts to take another look at the state's abortion laws following Friday's landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

There are multiple abortion laws referenced in the Tuesday announcement:

Reynolds first wants the Iowa Supreme Court to review the lawsuit over the 2020 law. While the case already went to the high court, the latest SCOTUS decision could play into additional litigation.

"We expect the opinions in that case will impart a great deal of wisdom we do not have today," Justice Edward Mansfield wrote on June 17. "Although we take pride in our independent interpretation of the Iowa Constitution, often our independent interpretations draw on and contain exhaustive discussions of both majority and dissenting opinions of the United States Supreme Court."

Reynolds is also asking that the 2018 law — banning abortions after the heartbeat of a fetus is detected — be reinstated.

“Now is the time for us to stand up and continue the fight to protect the unborn," Reynolds said in a statement. “The Supreme Court’s historic decision reaffirms that states have the right to protect the innocent and defenseless unborn—and now it’s time for our state to do just that. As governor, I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life.”

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has withdrawn from the cases, so attorney Alan Ostergren will represent the State, the governor's office said.

“Iowa Republicans will not stop until they have completely banned abortion without exception," Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls said in a statement. "This is an incredibly dangerous action that threatens the health, safety, and future of Iowa women.”

