Gov. Reynolds: Iowa's government realignment 'in place and operational'

The governor also unveiled a new state logo during her afternoon press conference.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds says her administration has successfully implemented a major realignment bill. Senate File 514, which was passed by lawmakers last session, reduces the number of cabinet level departments from 37 to 16.

Reynolds says the measure also eliminated more than 500 unfilled positions and will save the state over $214 million over four years.

"I am so proud to stand here this afternoon and announced that our newly aligned state government structure is officially in place and operational," said Governor Reynolds. "More than 2,600 state employees transitioned to a different department. And the work that goes into that effort is critically important. They're expecting a check for the services that they do. So, thank you for keeping employee experience top of mind throughout the entire process."

The director of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals also spoke at the press conference, sharing an example of how he sees this consolidation as a plus for his team.

"In my administrative hearings division in July of last year, the unemployment law judges merged with DHS administrative hearings. With them came a case backlog of 5,400 cases," said director Larry Johnson. "While it is estimated that backlog would take 18 months, we mapped out their process removed unnecessary steps and eliminated that backlog in just three months."