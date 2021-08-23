Iowa flags ordered at half-staff for Marine killed in Afghanistan

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in the state to fly at half-staff on Friday in memory of a fallen Marine.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds announced all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, September 17, to honor Cpl. Daegen William-Tyeler Page of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment based at Camp Pendleton, California.

Page, 23, grew up in Red Oak, Iowa and was one of the 13 service members killed during an attack at the Kabul airport on August 23, 2021.

He joined the Marines after graduating from Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska.

“It’s heroes like Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page that step up to serve this country and make all proud to be an American,” Reynolds said. “He was a young man who loved his family and cherished his community. I join with Iowans and the nation in honoring the selfless and dedicated service of Cpl. Daegan Page who was taken much too soon. His sacrifice will serve as a constant reminder that the freedoms and liberties we enjoy as a country come at a heavy cost.”

Reynolds says flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.