Gov. J.B. Pritzker to announce relaxed COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday

An ease on mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are expected to be announced by the governor Wednesday afternoon.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Plans to de-mask Illinois and loosen COVID-19 restrictions is expected to be unveiled by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

During Pritzker's visit to Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, he highlighted his administration's ease on the pandemic as the number of positive cases and hospitalizations have decreased.

"They (hospitalizations) are significantly down. That's really the metric we're watching," Pritzker said on Tuesday. "I'm really pleased with the direction, I'm pleased with the fact that we are nearly one-third of where we where when we were at our peak."

According to the Chicago Tribune, the governor didn't give any specific details about when the mask mandate would end.

"Stay tuned," Pritzker hinted. "We're very close."

In a Facebook post, State Rep. Toni McCombie, R-Savanna, said an update will be given at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Pritzker's expected plans come after his appeal on Feb. 7, of a Sangamon County judge's decision to temporarily block COVID-19 mitigations for 145 Illinois school districts.