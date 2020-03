The close will close the bridge to rail, motor, and pedestrian traffic.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — Work at the Corps of Engineers' Lock 15 necessitates a closure of the Government Bridge from 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, if weather impacts progress.

This will impact rail, vehicular, and pedestrian traffic for the duration of the closure.River navigation will not be impacted.