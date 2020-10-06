Gov. Reynolds lifts 50% capacity restriction on businesses

Iowa businesses should feel the load lighten a little soon with a key restriction being lifted after weeks of positive COVID-19 trends.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is gave her routine press conference on Wednesday, June 10th after delaying it a day in honor of George Floyd's funeral.

The governor opened the briefing by highlighting the continued success in the fight against COVID-19, noting the continued downward trend in case numbers.

Reynolds said that about 1 in every 16 Iowans has been tested for the virus, reaching a total test count of 232,000.

The state's PPE stockpile has also grown, reaching a minimum level of 14 weeks of supplies in every stockpile center. Medical facilities across the state are also continuing to improve and increase capacity for testing and care.

The major announcement of the press conference was that Reynolds would be lifting the restriction on Iowa business that limited capacity to 50% during the earlier months of the pandemic. The order will go into effect on Friday, June 12th at 8 a.m., after which, businesses will be able to operate at greater capacities so long as they maintain social distancing and other health guidelines.