Gov. Reynolds, Iowa Department of Public Safety detail troopers' mission on the Texas border

The governor held a press conference Wednesday to provide information about the troopers' work on the Texas-Mexico border.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After spending more than two weeks in the region of Del Rio, Texas, a group of Iowa troopers has returned home.

Gov. Kim Reynolds chose to send about two dozen Iowa Department of Public Safety members to the Texas-Mexico border after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested help with the growing migrant crisis.

"I can tell you without hesitation that the Texas law enforcement...were extremely grateful," Reynolds told reporters Tuesday. "Because they are tired, really tired. They're working around the clock with the numbers that are coming across the border."

Reynolds said some of the troopers involved in the mission will details during a 10 a.m. Wednesday press conference at DPS headquarters. The governor will also brief the media about the mission.

"They're going to talk about what they experienced down on the border," Reynolds said. "But I was proud to have our troopers there, they did a great job."

Stream the press conference on YouTube

According to state government documents, Iowa taxpayers will be responsible for the cost of the mission to the border, not Texas residents. It's not clear how much the 16-day trip cost.

Reynolds has defended her decision to send a group of troopers out of state, citing the growing drug and trafficking problems on the border.

“My first responsibility is to the health and safety of Iowans and the humanitarian crisis at our nation’s southern border is affecting all 50 states,” Reynolds said in June. “The rise in drugs, human trafficking, and violent crime has become unsustainable. Iowa has no choice but to act, and it’s why I am honoring Texas’ Emergency Management Assistance Compact following assurances from the Iowa Department of Public Safety that it will not compromise our ability to provide all necessary public safety services to Iowans.”

Iowa joined four other states in sending its own law enforcement to the Arizona and Texas borders.

The Iowa State Patrol does not provide specific operational details of missions.

The governor's office noted the Iowa National Guard is also currently conducting a mission with 24 soldiers from the Unit 2/34 IBCT to assist law enforcement at the nation's southern border. This is due to an October 2020 request from the Trump administration under Title 10 active duty mobilization orders.