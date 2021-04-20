Good Shepard Presbyterian opens for Easter services after closing for pandemic

Members of the Good Shepard Presbyterian church were able to attend in-person Easter services this year.

Attendees followed social distancing guidelines. Masks were required throughout the entire service, and six feet distances were marked on pews. Every other section was tapped off.

Pastor James Benson says he took these extra precautions so members of the church could focus on what they came there to do.

"Basically anything to put mechanics of social distancing in the background, so that when people are here, they can focus on worship. It looks different, we have enough visual cues so that they can go back to worshiping."

This was the second in-person service the church has conducted since the start of the pandemic.