Union Pacific awards $20,000 grant to Clinton community center

CLINTON, Iowa — The Vince Jetter Community Center began back in 1993 to help create a more peaceful community within Clinton. This week, the nonprofit was awarded a grant to make improvements to its facility.

The $20,000 grant was awarded by the Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program, which provides direct support for organizations within the community.

"Words cannot express how grateful we are," Tamra Jetter, the center's director, said. "With this grant from Union Pacific, we may reopen, create and provide equitable programming and opportunities to include, uplift, nurture and meet the needs of diverse teens and families in our community."

Criteria considered for the grant include the following:

Provide support for at-risk/homeless community

Prevent violent crime

Cultivate safety-focused organizations

Educate people on safe behaviors

Support local first responders

This grant is the second one awarded to the community center this year. The first one was given by the American Water Charitable Foundation for $16,000.

“Union Pacific proudly supports organizations that improve the quality of life where our employees live and work,” Scott Moore, the Union Pacific Foundation president, said. “Investing in high-quality, nonprofit programs puts our communities in a position for future growth and prosperity.”

The funds from both of these grants will allow the organization to improve its current facility, which has been in use since 1858, and will allow the center to expand local opportunities in the city of Clinton.