Quad Cities Community Foundation gives more than $140,000 to area nonprofits

Eight local nonprofits were the recipients of the foundation's spring 2023 Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants.

MOLINE, Ill. — Earlier this week, the Quad Cities Community Foundation allocated over $140,000 in grant money to eight local nonprofits for the spring season.

The money comes from the organization's Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants, which are used to give nonprofits "additional support to increase their capacity and expand their efforts," according to a press release.

The grant money will be used for tasks like getting critical equipment, improving operating systems and leadership development.

“This grant is going to allow us to do so much,” Aubrey Barnes, executive director of Young Lions Roar, said. The nonprofit hosts creative writing workshops for kids up to teenagers. “We’re going to be able to share the creative experience more broadly. Now we can bring our program to more schools and more students, and we’re going to be able to offer some of our workshops virtually to expand that accessibility."

Five nonprofits received the maximum grant of $20,000 dollars including Young Lions Roar, Community Health Care, Inc., Gilda's Club Quad Cities, Family Resources, Inc. and One Eighty.

School Health LINK, Inc. received $16,336 and Together Making a Better Community (TMBC) got $15,000. Transitions Mental Health Services was allocated $10,500.

All of the nonprofits received the amount they applied for.

“The Community Foundation is proud to be working with these organizations and helping them grow,” Kaleigh Trammell, grantmaking specialist, said. “It’s especially exciting to see newer nonprofits take advantage of these grants and capitalize on the momentum they’re experiencing."