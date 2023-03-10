North Scott teacher wins national teaching award

James Simmons also received a $50,000 check alongside the recognition.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A North Scott educator is getting a boost to his construction program after receiving a national award.

James Simmons oversees the "student-built home" program, which provides hands-on construction experience for students. On Oct. 3, he received the "Tools for Schools" award from Harbor Freight, along with a grant for $50,000.

Simmons is one of 25 teachers in the country to receive the recognition, and he said he already has a plan for the winnings.

"We're building the regional innovation center south of town. We're going to be doing things in that center that I think are revolutionary. It is truly professional-level, so that's where this money will be going," Simmons said.

According to the North Scott Community School District website, that innovation center will cover approximately 84,000 square feet of space and serve over 9,000 students. It won't just be used by North Scott students either; Eastern Iowa Community College, Bettendorf, Central DeWitt, Davenport, Durant and Pleasant Valley community school districts will all be able to make use of it.