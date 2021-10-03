Local teachers provide batteries to more than 400 student's families after low-battery smoke alarm sounds go off during remote learning

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — While teachers and students spent the last 12 months adjusting due to the on-going pandemic, the role a teacher plays in caring for the lives of their students hasn't changed.

Teachers at Rock Island Academy began noticing the all too familiar beeping noise a smoke alarm makes when the battery is low coming from their students homes, which they were able to hear because of online learning.

The teachers and staff decided to raise money among themselves at the school in order to be able to supply every family that has a child at Rock Island Academy new batteries for their smoke detectors. The teachers even delivered the batteries themselves, using their own time to show extra care for their students.