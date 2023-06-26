New mural coming to city of Le Claire

The mural was commissioned by a local artist and will be debuted on Wednesday.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The city of Le Claire is ready to show off a new mural created by a local artist through a dedication ceremony on Wednesday, June 28.

“We wanted to create something fun for people to take pictures with. We considered several ideas, but butterflies always make me smile and feel good,” Donna Walley said.

Walley owns Aunt Hattie's Fanciful Emporium and has been looking at adding a statement mural off the side of her business.

"When we moved to Le Claire nearly 20 years ago, a city on a river, we always thought murals could add to the appeal of LeClaire as a great place to live, visit, shop and stay,” Walley said.

This desire for a mural led her to Port Byron muralist Heidi Sallows, the co-owner of MuralSoup LLC. Together, they began painting the south side of 110 S. Cody Rd. into a butterfly.

"I’ve wanted to paint a mural in LeClaire for a very long time," Sallows said. "And I’ve wanted to paint a giant butterfly as well, so this opportunity was a great combo."

With this mural complete, Walley hopes to see more murals added to the historic downtown.