Muscatine County Medical Examiner's Office employee receives award from Iowa Donor Network

MUSCATINE, Iowa — On Monday, the Iowa Donor Network recognized Muscatine County by awarding Tom Summit the 2023 Excellence in Partnership Medical Examiner Award.

Summit is the Chief Investigator at the Muscatine County Medical Examiner's Office. The Donor Network said they are "grateful" for what Summit does "to promote donation in the community," according to a press release.

The Excellence in Partnership Awards from the organization are given to those who are working to educate the public about organ, eye and tissue donation.

"We see the result of what happens when somebody does donate and is able to save a life," Summit said. "Sign up for the Iowa Donor Network. It's very important to the lives that are saved. And if anybody can help somebody else, why not?"

The award was presented to Summit at the Muscatine County Administrative Building on Monday, July 24.

More information on the Iowa Donor Network or to register to be an organ, eye and tissue donor can be found here.