Hy-Vee receives Happy Joe Whitty Award for inclusive hiring culture

The award is given to a company or organization in the Quad Cities that makes hiring people with disabilities a priority.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hy-Vee has become the second company to be awarded the Happy Joe Whitty Award from a local nonprofit, Hand in Hand QC.

The Happy Joe Whitty Award was created in 2019 to honor Quad Cities legend Joe Whitty and all his work with the disability community. This year Hand in Hand QC asked the community to submit who they thought should win and the overwhelming answer was Hy-Vee

Hand in Hand tells News 8:

Doreen and Doug Jasper, parents of a Hand in Hand participant were one of the couples who nominated Hy-Vee. Their daughter Kalyn has been employed at Hy-Vee for nearly 10 years and Hy-Vee goes above and beyond to accommodate her schedule and keep her interested and engaged in her position.

"We are honored to receive this award, particularly because it was created in Joe Whitty's honor," Said Debbie Geisler, Quad Cities Communications and Marketing Manager for Hy-Vee. "Joe Whitty was known for his generosity to our community and his special love for kids and families with disabilities."