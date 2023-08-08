East Moline police officer receives Purple Heart Award from department

The Purple Heart Award is given to officers in the department who have sustained a serious injury from an assault "with potentially lethal force" while on duty.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department awarded Sgt. William Lind the department's Purple Heart Award Monday evening, according to a Facebook post.

Back on October 24, 2022, Lind was severely injured while attempting to arrest a wanted arson suspect.

"With great resolve, Sergeant Lind recovered from his injuries and we are very grateful he is here with us today," the post from the department reads. "Sergeant Lind has made the long recovery road back to work on restricted duty and his positive attitude and work ethic is amazing."

The Purple Heart Award is a "high-level department award" given to officers who have sustained a serious injury from an assault "with potentially lethal force" while on duty. According to the Facebook post, it can also be issued posthumously if a line-of-duty death occurs.

Lind was presented with the award by Chief Jeff Ramsey for acting "heroically, courageously, and without regard for his own personal safety in a commitment to the protection of our community in East Moline" back in 2022, according to the post.