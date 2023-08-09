Davenport Hy-Vee produce manager nationally recognized

Greg Kimmel is the produce manager at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee and received the award from the International Fresh Produce Association.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Frequent shoppers at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee in Davenport might recognize one of the recipients for this year's Retail Produce Manager of the Year awards.

Greg Kimmel is the produce manager at the grocery store and recently was one of 15 people recognized by the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA). A ceremony took place at the store with colleagues, coworkers and relatives in attendance, according to an email from the Quad Cities Communications Manager for HyVee.

The purpose of the awards is to spotlight the "essential workers of the food supply chain's front lines," according to IFPA's website. Those recognized show a commitment to their customers, fresh produce, community service and new ways of merchandising.

Kimmel was recognized for his "shopper-stopping artistry." The award website states, "Greg wants customers to stop in their tracks and do a double-take. Color is everything. As an artist, he blends colors and adds extra touches to create an unforgettable masterpiece within his produce department."

The IFPA is composed of leaders of the former United Fresh and Produce Marketing Association. It is "the largest and most diverse international association" that services fresh produce and floral supply chains, according to IFPA's website.