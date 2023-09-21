Davenport named All-Star Community for DREAM Project

The recognition is the highest award given by the Iowa League of Cities.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa's third-largest city is officially an All-Star Community after receiving a prestigious honor from the Iowa League of Cities.

The All-Star Community Award is the highest honor that the league can give out. Davenport was one of three cities to receive the recognition in 2023, along with Northwood and Clear Lake.

The award was given for the city's Davenport DREAM Project, a neighborhood restoration project that offers residents forgivable loans of up to $20,000 to help improve their homes. According to city officials, 195 homes have benefitted from the program.

After seeing success with the DREAM program, the city launched the DREAM Plus project in 2022, using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to repair rental properties and local businesses. In total, city officials say that the various DREAM programs have invested more than $8 million into the community.