Gone Farmin': Hundreds of trucks, tractors up for auction in East Moline

Mecum Auctions said some of the tractors and trucks up for bid are some of the few known reassembled models in the world.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The classic Gone Farmin' spring auction hosted by Mecum Auctions kicked the tires on a special previewing event Thursday at the Bend XPO in East Moline.

More than 350 tractors, 150 vintage trucks, and nearly 200 pieces of road art and relics were on display. Those items will be up for auction on Friday and Saturday with the event beginning at 9 a.m. both days.

The group's organizers are expecting a big turnout with the large amounts of automotive history under one roof.

"We've got a collection — the Hayes Museum — I think it's 37 trucks from the early 1900s," said Sam Murtaugh of Mecum Auctions. "I mean, no one has ever seen a collection of trucks like this amassed in one place."

Some of the featured items include a rare 1926 Bryan Steam Tractor (Lot F30) which is believed to be one of five complete tractors of its kind to exist, according to Mecum.

Other items up for bidding includes the only first-generation 1939-40 Peterbilt Model 260GD five-ton truck. Mecum says there are fewer than five-first generations of Peterbilts in the world.

The auction is open to buyers and spectators with tickets set at $15 and a $50 registration fee.