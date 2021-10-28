Organizers say the fundraiser exceeded the $80,000 goal as the event started Thursday night.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — After taking to the virtual space last year, the Quad Cities' annual "Go Red for Women" event returned Thursday night.

It is an annual reminder the impact heart disease has on the community, as it is the leading cause of death for women around the world, according to the American Heart Association.

News 8's Angie Sharp emceed the event, and welcomed hundreds of women to the heart of the movement.

Jan Masamoto is on the planning committee, which hits close to home for her.

"My dad had a heart attack and passed away, so it’s always been close," Masamoto said. "And there’s a lot of heart disease in my family."

It is why she is so invested in spreading awareness that one in three women around the world will die from heart disease, according to the American heart Association.

"I keep wondering when it’s my turn," Masamoto said. "You have to think that way especially because there’s so much in my family."

Jolene Welser is a newcomer at the event. She is a cardiovascular disease survivor, which started about 10 years ago, she said.

"I’m very fortunate to have had some wonderful health care and am able to come here and tell people my story," Welser said.

People like nurse Denee Brown are sharing just how different heart disease symptoms are in women versus men.

"In women it can be shortness of breath, some back, jaw, ear pain, sometimes some nausea, sometimes even just anxiety," Brown said.

Brown said even during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to have those regular checkups with a doctor to help detect heart disease early on.

"My mother had a stint placed in her heart about 15 years ago, and it’s a completely different world now," Brown said.

The fight, though, is not over.

"It’s something we’ll hopefully be able to find a cure for," Masamoto said.

These women are going red today for a healthier future.

As part of the event's fundraiser, there was a silent auction before the main program. Organizers said they had already exceeded the $80,000 goal before the main program started at 6:30 p.m.

The money raised will help fund future research for cardiovascular health, specifically in women.