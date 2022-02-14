Girl Scout cookie booths, DoorDash sales start this weekend in QC

Girl Scouts in the Quad Cities area will launch cookie booths and DoorDash sales on Friday, February 18.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs, oh my! If you didn't get a chance to place a cookie order through your local Scout, more opportunities for you to get your hands on those cookies you know and love start this weekend, Feb. 18-20.

The Girl Scouts of Iowa and Western Illinois will take to the streets for the kickoff of in-person cookie booths outside of Hy-Vee, Fareway, Walmart, Farm & Fleet and other area retail stores Friday, Feb. 18 through Sunday, March 27.

This cookie season, Girls Scouts also partnered with food delivery service DoorDash to bring iconic treats straight to customers' doorsteps here in the Quad Cities as well as in Cedar Rapids and Waterloo.

DoorDash waived fees normally charged to restaurants and suppliers on its platform, so all proceeds from cookie sales will go directly to the troop fulfilling your order. Orders can be placed on and scheduled ahead for weekends and after school on weekdays, when troops will manage the pickup sites for drivers.

Adventurefuls, the newest cookie in the lineup with an indulgent brownie cookie base, caramel crème and a hint of sea salt; Thin Mints; Samoas; Tagalongs; Do-si-dos; Trefoils; Lemon-Ups; and Girl Scout S'mores cost $5 per box. The gluten-free cookie flavor, Toffee-tastic, costs $6.