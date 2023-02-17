Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs galore: Girl Scout Cookie sales are back

Friday marked the first day Girl Scout troops started selling cookies at booths across the Quad Cities. Sales will continue in person and online through March 26.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — It's that time of year again. Yes, we're talking about the return of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and all your other favorite Girl Scout Cookies.

The Girl Scouts of Iowa and Western Illinois kicked off the start of in-person cookie booths on Friday, Feb. 17. Troop 4114 was outside the Jewel Osco in Moline Friday afternoon and was already raking in the sales.

"We've sold 29 so far and they've only been doing it for 43 minutes," said troop leader BreeAnna Stegall.

The sale season is a valuable learning time for the Girl Scouts, BreeAnna Stegall said.

"They're learning selling techniques and how to count money," she said. "It's just like a practical way for them to be learning, you know, adding and subtracting and all that, as well as talking with people and greeting and just being friendly to strangers. So it's just a great way for them to be out in the community."

Kahlyn Stegall has been a Girl Scout for nine years and agreed that she's learned a lot of business and leadership skills. However, the hardest part is keeping track of the money and all the cookies. But the best part?

"Eating them," she said. "The Adventurefuls are very good."

The troop made a goal to sell 5,000-6,000 cookies this season. BreeAnna Stegall said some of the girls wanted to aim for 20,000.

"During the season we work to attain that goal to do what they want to do," BreeAnna Stegall said. "We're working on getting enough money to be able to go camping and learn the different camping skills. And also we like to do a, we call it Take Action Project, but a community project. So in the past, we've made blankets, we've donated for different pantries, we've done birthday packets, so just different activities, and they get to choose what they want to do."

This year, the Girl Scouts are introducing a new Raspberry Rally cookie. It will be introduced on Feb. 27 when shipping opens up on Digital Cookie. It's only available online through Digital Cookie while supplies last.

Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups and Girl Scout S'mores cost $5 per box. The gluten-free cookie flavor, Toffee-tastic, costs $6.

Girl Scout Cookies will be available through March 26, 2023.

Find details on upcoming cookie booths near you and how to order cookies online from your local troop here.