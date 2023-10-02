Gilda's Club is 'painting the town pink' for breast cancer awareness

Throughout the month of October, local businesses will have sales and promotions raising money for Gilda's Club.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As Americans mark breast cancer awareness month, Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities is partnering with more than 15 local businesses and agencies to raise money for the fight against the disease.

For the second year in a row, the nonprofit is hosting its "Paint the Town Pink" campaign. Local businesses throughout the Quad Cities will have special items or deals, with the proceeds going to benefit the organization's mission to help people impacted by breast cancer.

A list of participating businesses, as well as the deals being offered, can be found below.

Isabel Bloom: $2 donated from Fight Like a Girl ornament

Ray Gun: $5 donated when purchasing a “Everything About Cancer is Stupid” T-shirt

Cookies & Dreams: Limited cookie run!

Bad Boyz: 20% of Sales from Gilda’s Ground Pounder Pizza & “Think Pink” cocktail

The Meat Market: 5% of Sales from the month and all proceeds from special pink cozies!

Nothing Bundt Cakes: Percentage of sales donated from all red velvet and strawberry Bundt Cakes!

The Half Nelson: $1 back from special October cocktail

Brick & Motor Boutique: 5% of Sales from the month donated.

Donuts N' More: $1 from every pink donut sold donated!

Crawford Brew Works: Two guest bartending dates, with tips going to GCQC and $1 donated from every cherry wheat beer sold (Brewed just for Gilda’s Club!)

Mississippi Distilling Co.: Guest bartending dates, with tips going to GCQC plus 20% of sales. $1 from Special Pink Drink, $5 from Specialty Pink To-Go Cocktail and $5 from every retail purchase of River Pilot Vodka. Valid at Downtown Davenport Lounge.

Little Rock & Gem Shop: A portion of sales donated from every rose quartz sold.

Jack's Brakes & Alignment: 10% of all brake services during the month of October.

Angerer Eats: Accepting donations to provide group dinner prior to Gilda’s Club Support Groups. Brad Fugate Modern Woodman is matching what Angerer Eats raises!

Molly's Cupcakes: 15% of all cupcakes sales from the month donated.

Rock Island Police Department: Featuring pink police badges and raising funds to support chemo care bags.