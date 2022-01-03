Gilda's Club Lights Blessing Tree

The Blessing Tree is a 23-year tradition where people can sponsor a light, bow, or ornament to honor someone special.

MOLINE, Ill. — Gilda's Club Quad Cities continues its 23-year-old tradition of lighting the blessing tree in Davenport, Iowa.

This year the organization held the event virtually, but not because of COVID. Gilda's Club moved its residential location in Davenport to Unity Point Health Trinity in Moline in February 2021.

The 32-foot blessing tree is filled with hundreds of lights, ornaments, and bows. Each accessory represents a single person honored by a friend or family member.

"It's really a way for people to pay tribute to not just people that are impacted by cancer, but maybe for those people that have gone through a cancer diagnosis," said Joy McMeekan, Gilda's Club Quad Cities Executive Director. "We have some people that do it as a thank you for people that showed them support during their time here. And so it's really a symbol for the community of hope."

The names go into a blessing tree journal as a keepsake for the organization members to remember honorees each year.

"They can look through and remember their loved ones and share those memories. So it's just kind of a fun time for people to gather," said McMeekan.

One Gilda's Club member undergoing cancer treatment says the event is more than special to him; it gives him hope.

"Seeing the tree gives me hope. The tree brings hope to a lot of us. A lot of people are looking for hope. And I'm looking for hope," said Michael Zeglin."

Zeglin remembered when his mother was a member of Gilda's Club and is grateful for the support they both received.

"My mother was here; my mother had cancer. She came to Gilda's Club for support, and it was nice," said Zeglin.

Gilda's Club Quad Cities Development Director, Michele Darland, says the tree is a reminder of love during a dark time.

"When you're in pain from chemotherapy, or you've just been given some really horrific news, you need to be reminded that someone loves you, someone is thinking of you," said Darland.

Names are still being taken for the blessing tree. The honoree's name will go in the blessing tree journal and receive a Christmas card.

The tree will stay lit through January 3, 2022.