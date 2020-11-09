Gilda's Club is expanding, but saying goodbye to its iconic house

Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities is expanding, but it also comes with a big goodbye.

Gilda's Club announced on Friday, September 11 that it's leaving its iconic house overlooking the river in Davenport. In its expansion its working with two Quad Cities hospital systems.

Services for cancer patients and their families will move into new spaces at Genesis West in Davenport and the UnityPoint Health Trinity hospital in Moline.

Gilda's Club has been in that house with the red door for 22 years.

"Having those services on campus, easily accessible every day for them so whether it's the patient themselves or family members or friends they truly can feel that connection to those services," said Alison Beardley, the Director of Oncology Services at UnityPoint Trinity.