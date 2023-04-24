Moline police need your help finding this missing 26-year-old

Gilberto Noel Cornejo, who goes by Noel, was last seen by family the night of April 22.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man who was last seen by his family on Saturday, April 22.

Gilberto Noel Cornejo, who goes by Noel, is considered to be a missing and endangered person as of Monday. He's 5'7" and weighs 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black jeans, black and white vans and a white shirt with anime pictures on it.

Noel also has a goatee and his skin may appear jaundiced due to a medical issue. He was last seen by his family going north on 34th Street from 4th Avenue in Moline on Saturday at approximately 8:45 p.m. No one has seen or heard from him since.

The Quad Cities Missing Persons Network reports that Noel is 26 years old.

Those with any information about Noel are encouraged to contact QComm911 at 309-797-0401. This line is only for information about Noel's location, do not call with tips or other information.

Tips can be reported by calling Moline police at 309-524-2140 or by messaging the department on Facebook.

