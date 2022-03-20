Gigi's Playhouse celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

"We're here to say that they can do everything that every other person on the planet can do," said Gigi's Playhouse director Pam Lynch.

MOLINE, Ill. — Monday marks World Down Syndrome Day and Gigi's Playhouse in the Quad Cities celebrated with a "sock hop" on Sunday afternoon.

World Down Syndrome Day was first celebrated in 2011. It's a day to support and celebrate people with Down syndrome, their families and their advocates. It also promotes awareness for the genetic disorder.

Families came for an early celebration at Gigi's Playhouse on March 20, everyone wearing colorful, mismatched socks.

"We encourage people on World Down Syndrome Day to wear fun, colorful, mismatched socks," said director Pam Lynch. "Some people think that chromosomes look like socks and individuals with Down syndrome have three copies of the 21st chromosome."

Gigi's Playhouse offers many different free educational programs for people with Down syndrome.

On World Down Syndrome Day, Lynch said it's about celebrating their achievements.

"Individuals with Down syndrome face a lot of adversity in their lives, you know, they wear their diagnosis on their face," she said. "There's a lot of preconceived conceptions of things that they can't do or can do. And so we're here to say that they can do everything that every other person on the planet can do."

The sock hop included dancing, arts and crafts, tattoos and lots of snacks.

"It's just amazing to see our participants come out and have fun," Lynch said. "Again, that goes back to the stigma of the diagnosis and the challenges that they face each day. And so for them to just come here, be themselves, there's no judgement, there's no stigma, there's no facing of bullying, they're here, they're a person and they're loved and welcomed."