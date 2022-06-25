German American Heritage Center holds 5th annual 'Best of the Wurst' Competition

The German American Heritage Center crowned Jerry's Market in Moline as the winner of the best sausage in the Quad Cities.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The German American Heritage Center and Museum hosted its fifth annual "Best of the Wurst" competition on Saturday, June 25.

Community members were invited to German food, drinks, polka music, and locally made sausages.

Jerry's Market in Moline was crowned the "Best of the Wurst" for its nürnberger bratwurst being named the best sausage in the Quad Cities.

Admission to the museum was also free for the day.

"It's a nice way to kind of show the community what we have and invite people in because maybe they have driven past us so many times coming over the Centennial Bridge and know that there's a lot to offer here," said Executive Director Kelly Lao. "And they should stop in and see what we have."