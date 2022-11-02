Prosecution expected to rest Monday in federal trial of former Minneapolis officers

Three weeks into the trial for ex-officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, prosecutors continued to call witnesses Monday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — National use-of-force expert Timothy Longo testifies on officer response

Prosecution calls FBI special agent who reviewed officers' body-worn camera from the day of George Floyd's murder

Bystander who recorded video of Floyd's death testified Friday

Monday, Feb. 14

9:40 a.m.

The federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers opened its fourth week Monday, with prosecutors telling the courtroom they expect to wrap up their part of the case by day's end.

J. Alexander Keung, Thou Tao and Thomas Lane are charged with violating George Floyd's rights on the night he was murdered by fellow officer Derek Chauvin. Tao and Kueng face an additional charge for failing to stop Chauvin that night.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to the same charges before the current federal trial began, and was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in state court last spring.

The prosecution began Monday by calling use-of-force expert Timothy Longo to the stand. Longo told jurors that he is not being paid to testify and said he was contacted by federal prosecutors and agreed to appear for free.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse, who has been covering the federal trial since day one, recalled Longo's testimony in the prosecution of former MPD officer Mohamed Noor as being "very effective." Raguse also noted that Longo was not called in the state case against Chauvin.

When questioned by the prosecution Longo testified that the conduct of Lane, Kueng and Thao on May 25, 2020 was inconsistent with generally accepted police practices at the time of Floyd's death. He told the jury that "intervening" requires "an act." Raguse said prosecutors are using the testimony of Longo and Lt. Richard Zimmerman (who took the stand last week) to convince jurors the three defendants did not do enough to get Chauvin off Floyd's neck simply by "making suggestions."

Defense attorney Robert Paule, representing Tou Thao, objected to Longo's assertion about intervening, saying his answer misstated the law as it did not include the phrase "attempt to intervene."

Judge Paul Magnuson let the answer stand, but pointed out to jurors that both the law and policy use the word attempt.

Friday Feb. 11 Recap

Chief Kelly McCarthy of the Mendota Heights Police Department was called to the stand by the prosecution team. She's the chair of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board, the regulatory agency for licensing police officers in the state of Minnesota.

Chief McCarthy reviewed the standards and training requirements potential officers need in order to become licensed in the state, including completing a Professional Peace Officer Education (PPOE) Program, and spoke about an officer's "duty to intervene" and said it was one of the core learning objectives when Lane and Kueng were in their PPOE programs.

Nineteen year old Alyssa Funari, who was one of the bystanders that witnessed George Floyd’s death, was the second witness called Friday. She told the court about what medical aid she saw the officers give Floyd, and said that even though Thou Tao had his back turned, she thought he would have heard what was happening behind him.

During cross examination, Thao's attorney focused on where exactly Thao stood; that he was facing the people on the sidewalk. Funari testified the officers were behind Thao, adding, "He might not have been watching the whole time but he knew what was going on." — Kiya Edwards (@kiyaedwards) February 11, 2022

The prosecution’s third witness was FBI Special Agent Matthew Vogel, who works with the violent crimes squad at the FBI. Prosecutors reviewed a timeline of events from the night of Floyd's death that Vogel created using body camera video from the three officers and transcripts.

Defense attorneys made several objections during the prosecution’s line of questioning about playing the body camera videos multiple times.

Vogel continued his testimony through the rest of the afternoon, fielding questions about his opinion about what Kueng and Tao could and could not see as events unfolded.