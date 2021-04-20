Iowa reacts to Chauvin's guilty verdict in killing of George Floyd

Al Womble, chair of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus, told Local 5 he felt "a great sense of relief" after the verdict came down.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd after 10 hours of jury deliberation.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, as well as a third-degree murder charge reinstated by Judge Peter Cahill.

While the trial and the incident both happened in Minnesota, leaders and activists in Iowa are speaking following the verdict.

"Remember that even if Derek Chauvin is found guilty, that is not justice," Jaylen Cavil with the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement tweeted before the verdict came down. "Justice comes from the dismantling of policing in America and ensuring that cops can no longer execute Black people."

Following the verdict, Cavil tweeted, "Derek Chauvin is guilty, but George Floyd is still dead. #AbolishPolice."

DSM BLM released a statement following the verdict, echoing Cavil's tweets.

The statement reads in part:

"We are not victorious yet. We, like our ancestors, believe in abolition. Our hope is that, one day, prisons and police will vanish from this earth. We believe that justice will be served when no more blood from Black peoples’ bodies is spilled in the street. One murderous cop’s conviction isn’t enough to ensure it will never happen again.

"We believe George Floyd’s legacy to be more than another human put into prison, but to put an end to policing. To abolish a system that perpetuates the enslavement and slaughter of Black folks. To end the pigs ablility to murder, manipulative, abuse, traumatize and terrorize our community. To eradicate all systems that uphold white supremacy."

Notable figures in central Iowa

Rev. Rob Johnson said he won't be celebrating the verdict because the fight for equality is not over.

"We’ve been yelling 'Black lives matter' for years now. This is just one step in the process. Just one! Just one!" Johnson said. "So people ask me all the time, 'Rob, are you going to celebrate?' Probably not. I’m not going to celebrate and here’s why: because there’s work that we have to do."

In an interview with Local 5, Iowa-Nebraska NAACP President Betty Andrews agreed with Johnson.

"I think that what we're experiencing today is the immediately addressing the cultural trauma. So when you're seeing people hugging and feeling a bit of relief, that could be an initial reaction," Andrews said. "But the reality is, it's too soon to tell whether or not this is a watershed moment that will move us completely forward."

Former Cyclone basketball star and current NBA player Tyrese Haliburton tweeted "GUILTY" shortly after the verdict came down.

State political leaders

Al Womble, chair of the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus, told Local 5's Eva Andersen he felt "a great sense of relief" after the verdict came down.

"To finally see somebody held accountable for taking the life of an unarmed black man, but also to a realization that our struggle still continues across this state and across this nation," Womble said. "There are still many hurdles that we need to overcome there are still many things that have to be done"

Over at the statehouse, Local 5's Rachel Droze spoke with state Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines. He said while accountability was served Tuesday, there is still a lot of work to do for justice.

"You know, we have to understand that we have a lot of work to do, racism still exists. And we now have an opportunity to stop dealing with racism on a cosmetic level, but a systemic level," Abdul-Samad said. "And if we go to a systemic level of dealing with racism, then we'll begin to eliminate it."

Another voice from the Iowa Capitol spoke out via Twitter video. Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, simply tweeted "Guilty but not over."

In the video, Smith said he felt confused about the verdict.

"That guilty verdict is important. It justifies, it shows that our fights for equity are true, and it gets us through this time," Smith said. "But real accountability, real change, true justice is what gets us through a lifetime. And so our work must continue."

Iowa's congressional delegation

Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne, IA-3, was the first of Iowa's congressional delegation to speak out after the verdict, saying in part:

"And while justice was served today, the efforts undertaken in George Floyd’s name – efforts to combat injustice and systemic racism — are unfinished. For the sake of all those whose justice is still unwritten, we must continue to demand the reforms that will protect people of color in this country from discrimination, bias, and abuse.”

While justice was served today, the efforts undertaken in George Floyd’s name – efforts to combat injustice and systemic racism — are unfinished.



Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson, IA-1, sent the following statement:

“I respect the court’s ruling. I believe in due process and that the American court system delivers justice.”

Local 5 has reached out to Rep. Randy Feenstra, IA-4, and Rep. Marriantte Miller-Meeks for comment as well. We have yet to hear back.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst's office told Local 5 they would not be sending out an official statement Tuesday night. Her team referred us to join in on her weekly conference call at 10:30 Wednesday morning to ask her about it.

Local 5 has also reached out to Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley's office. We have yet to hear back.