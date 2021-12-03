Live: Derek Chauvin trial jury selection continues with 6 seated, 8 to go

Six of the 14 people needed to sit on the jury for the trial of the former Minneapolis officer, charged in the death of George Floyd, have been chosen.

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday, March 12

Jury selection to resume at 9 a.m. Friday



Six jurors have been seated as of end of day Thursday, eight more needed for jury

Three jurors are white, three are people of color



Judge Peter Cahill reinstates third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin

Judge says his ruling does not apply to three other former officers also charged in the death of George Floyd



On Friday morning, jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the May 2020 death of George Floyd, will resume at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.

On Thursday, the prosecution and defense seated one juror, a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s. He will be referred to as Juror #36 for the trial. Six jurors have been seated for the trial so far.

Eight more people need to be selected to bring the jury to 14 people -- 12 jurors and two alternates.

Also on Thursday, in an 8 a.m. motions hearing, Judge Peter Cahill made a decision on a legal issue that had been vexing both sides: the addition of a third-degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin. Cahill reinstated the charge after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense.

As we enter the final day of the first week of jury selection in the Derek Chauvin trial, here are where things stand. 6 jurors have been chosen so far. 5 are men, 1 is a woman. 3 jurors are white. 3 are people of color. — Lauren Leamanczyk (@LaurenKARE11) March 12, 2021

9 a.m.

Jury selection began for the fourth day on Friday morning at 9 a.m.

The first person to be questioned was juror #42, a woman who is a recent college grad and described herself as a "genuine person." She said she believes police reform is needed, and that she attended a protest after George Floyd's death. She told defense attorney Eric Nelson that she can set her opinions aside to listen to the case fairly.

She wrote in her questionnaire that she believes everything happens for a reason, so she believes if she is seated on the jury, it is for a reason. Nelson asked her if that reason is to make sure Chauvin gets convicted. She said no, "to have someone here who has an open mind."

Nelson used his eighth peremptory strike to remove the woman from consideration before the prosecution had a chance to question her.

The defense started with 15 strikes, so they have seven left. Those strikes can be used to strike a juror without a specific cause.

42 says she would resolve conflict between other jurors by listening to both sides, try to listen to what both people are saying and give her thoughts as well. Is willing to re-examine her thoughts. — Lauren Leamanczyk (@LaurenKARE11) March 12, 2021

The judge, defense and prosecution need to find eight more jurors to decide whether to convict Chauvin of the three charges he's now facing in George Floyd's death.

When jury selection began on Tuesday, March 9, Chauvin was already charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The defense previously asked the judge to drop the third-degree charge prior to the beginning of jury selection for lack of probable cause, and Cahill agreed. But the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that was an error, and asked the judge to reconsider the charge.

The defense then asked the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the third-degree murder charge, but on Wednesday they denied review, leaving it in the hands of Judge Cahill. Since the defense did not appeal Cahill's decision, jury selection continued moving forward.

Judge Cahill has said opening arguments will not start until March 29, regardless of how long it takes to seat the full jury.